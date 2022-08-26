Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $151.75 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

