Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $151.75 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
