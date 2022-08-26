GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

