GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 3,198 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

