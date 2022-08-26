GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 37,985 Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,561,000 after buying an additional 66,113 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at $5,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth $2,085,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,132.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,079 shares of company stock worth $5,830,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

