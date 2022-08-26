GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $344.67 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $333.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

