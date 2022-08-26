GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,257 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of CHMI opened at $6.53 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.54%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 308.58%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.