GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

