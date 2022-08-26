GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $453,000 in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $1,283,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 104.0% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 172,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $5,017,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. B. Riley began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

