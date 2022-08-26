GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $476,000 Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,261 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,081,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $2,529,664.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,616,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,182,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $2,529,664.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,616,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,182,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 171,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,208. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

