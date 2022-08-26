GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 9,643 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $20.35 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

