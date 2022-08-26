GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,290 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $207,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.9 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

