GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $471,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $61.12 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.