GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 87.1% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 64,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp Profile

Shares of BAP stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $101.65 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

