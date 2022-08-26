GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
