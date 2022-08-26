GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

