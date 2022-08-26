Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Guess’ had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Guess”s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess’ updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

NYSE GES opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

