Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Further Reading

