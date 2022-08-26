Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,900 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 52,223 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68,050 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.18.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.