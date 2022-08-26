Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 45,400 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Guardant Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 232,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 192,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

