Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,643 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $254.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.