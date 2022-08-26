Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HBR stock opened at GBX 493.87 ($5.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4,736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 298.50 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 538.60 ($6.51). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.34.

In other news, insider Andy Hopwood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £35,800 ($43,257.61). In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total value of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65). Also, insider Andy Hopwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £35,800 ($43,257.61).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

