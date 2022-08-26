Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.