Hays plc (LON:HAS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.24 Per Share

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.24 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hays Stock Performance

LON HAS opened at GBX 114.10 ($1.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1,667.14. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.20 ($2.14). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

