HC Wainwright Lowers Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target to $1.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 153.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.24. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

