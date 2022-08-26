Head-To-Head Analysis: GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY)

COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY – Get Rating) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

COBHAM PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COBHAM PLC/ADR and GN Store Nord A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COBHAM PLC/ADR $2.18 billion 2.54 $98.11 million $0.11 40.82 GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.66 $279.38 million $6.49 14.03

Analyst Recommendations

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than COBHAM PLC/ADR. GN Store Nord A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COBHAM PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for COBHAM PLC/ADR and GN Store Nord A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COBHAM PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 3 0 2.50

GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus target price of $284.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.81%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than COBHAM PLC/ADR.

Dividends

COBHAM PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GN Store Nord A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares COBHAM PLC/ADR and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COBHAM PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S 11.13% 29.56% 9.27%

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats COBHAM PLC/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COBHAM PLC/ADR

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite, radio, wireless, antenna, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment offers critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, which include radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves defense, radar, electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flights, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

