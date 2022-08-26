Head-To-Head Comparison: Sovos Brands (SOVO) versus Its Competitors

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sovos Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97% Sovos Brands Competitors -153.82% -184.16% -16.69%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million $1.92 million -42.78 Sovos Brands Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 4.37

This table compares Sovos Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sovos Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sovos Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sovos Brands Competitors 271 1084 1275 29 2.40

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 29.55%. Given Sovos Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

