Head to Head Contrast: Olaplex (OLPX) vs. Its Rivals

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 37.05 Olaplex Competitors $4.02 billion $304.02 million 36.67

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.10% 36.96% 6.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Olaplex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 933 971 23 2.44

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 79.33%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

