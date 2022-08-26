Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

