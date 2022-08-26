Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIBB. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Hibbett stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 44,986 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 250.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

