Holders Technology plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Holders Technology Stock Down 0.7 %
HDT stock opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.08) on Friday. Holders Technology has a 1-year low of GBX 76.25 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 million and a P/E ratio of 562.50.
Holders Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.