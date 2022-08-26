Holders Technology plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Holders Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

HDT stock opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.08) on Friday. Holders Technology has a 1-year low of GBX 76.25 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 million and a P/E ratio of 562.50.

Holders Technology Company Profile

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company also operates as a lighting and wireless control solutions (LCS) provider. It operates in two segments, PCB and LCS.

