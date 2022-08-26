Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

