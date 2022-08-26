II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. II-VI updated its Q1 guidance to $0.77-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $54.41 on Friday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on II-VI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on II-VI to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

