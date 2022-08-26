II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IIVI. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.80.

II-VI Stock Performance

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. II-VI has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $75.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of II-VI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

