II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on IIVI. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.80.
II-VI Stock Performance
Shares of II-VI stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. II-VI has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $75.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of II-VI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on II-VI (IIVI)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.