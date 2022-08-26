Ingenia Communities Group (INA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on September 21st

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th. This is an increase from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.51.
About Ingenia Communities Group
Read More
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.