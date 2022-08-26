Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW) Short Interest Up 11,900.0% in August

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 11,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IOACW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovative International Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $750,000.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.