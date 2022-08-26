Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $226,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

