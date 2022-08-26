Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 16,287 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $258,963.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,593,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,341,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $29,714.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 25,225 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $356,177.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 2,150 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $23,564.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALHC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

