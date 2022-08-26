Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Sells 10,075 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GO opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 533,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 328,130 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

