Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $460,400.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,995,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $80,059.32.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $84,005.19.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $30,962.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $96.45 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

