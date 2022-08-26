Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $335,031.19 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $27.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
