Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $335,031.19 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

