Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $875,610.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $875,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,768.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $310.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 212.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $311.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

