Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) COO Sells 28,174 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,545.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WM Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WM Technology

MAPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

