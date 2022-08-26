Intersect Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 2.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

