Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

