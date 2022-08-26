Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $325,150,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,882,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $485.58 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.18 and its 200-day moving average is $436.64.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

