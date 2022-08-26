Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in News by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of News by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. News Co. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.30.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

