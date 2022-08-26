Intersect Capital LLC Has $228,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Price Performance

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,901 shares of company stock worth $5,106,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

