Intersect Capital LLC Has $244,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 112.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.