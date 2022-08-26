Intersect Capital LLC Has $265,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $65.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

