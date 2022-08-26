Intersect Capital LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.